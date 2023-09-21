Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a cult clash in Sagamu over the weekend.

Apart from the lawmaker, five suspected cultists in connection with the incident which started on Wednesday and continued till Sunday, leading to several deaths.

The lawmaker representing Sagamu State Constituency (1) is alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists.

In a sting operation after a tip-off, a team of security operatives, comprising men of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the suspects in the lawmaker’s premises.

Those arrested, according to sources, include Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya, and Tobi Owoade.

They are undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Sources revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from them.

The development is coming months after the DSS arrested Bello for masterminding the violent protest in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructures.