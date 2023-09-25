Eid-ul-Maulid: FG Declares Wednesday As Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 27th September 2023 as a public holiday.

This is to commemorate the Eid-ul-Maulid celebration, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), according to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

While making the declaration in Abuja on Monday, he congratulated all Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora for this year’s occasion.

“His admonition to Nigerians is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified,” the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Oluwatoyin Akinlade said in a statement.

“The Honorable Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of. The Minister wishes all Muslim Faithfuls a joyful celebration.”