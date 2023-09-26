Abbas Urges Labour To Shelve Planned Strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas, has urged organised labour to shelve its planned strike, saying the lower chamber will intervene in the dispute between labour and the Federal Government.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has remained unequivocal in its position that the Federal Government has failed to adequately address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Abbas however made the appeal to labour on Monday during his opening remarks at a plenary session, following the resumption of plenary after a six-week holiday.

He asked the unions to consider the actions taken by the government to address the economic situation in the country.

According to him, embarking on a strike at present will only aggravate an already bad situation.

The comments come amid a looming strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The planned strike followed failed talks between the Federal Government and the NLC last week.

This was preceded by a two-day warning strike which began on Tuesday.