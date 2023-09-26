I Never Fought, Attacked Mohbad – Naira Marley

Singer Naira Marley has denied any involvement in the death of Afrobeats star Mohbad, saying he did not torture nor attack the late Peace crooner contrary to speculations.

In a statement shared on his Instagram handle, Naira Marley said he never fought the late Nigerian singer.

27-year-old Mohbad died in Lagos on September 12 in a mysterious manner with many Nigerians linking Naira Marley to the incident following their fallout in 2022.

According to the statement, Naira Marley said all manner of stories had been pedded against him in respect of Mohbad’s death.

He expressed his readiness to assist the police authorities in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

“I will like to clearly state that I have never fought or attacked Mohbad. For the avoidance of doubt, I have never instructed anyone, friend, known associates or fans to attack, bully or harass Mohbad. With regards to the talent on the label, none of our artists ever fought or mistreated Mohbad,” the statement read.

“Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of llerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.

