CJN To Inaugurate 23 Judges As Supreme Court Honours Late Justice Nweze

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will swear in the newly appointed 23 Judges of the Federal High Court on Wednesday.

A statement by the Court’s Director of Press and Information on Sunday, Dr Festus Akande, said the judges are to be inaugurated at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court at 11 am.

The new judges include Dipeolu Deinde Isaac (Ogun State); Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola (Ekiti State); Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu (Lagos State); Musa Kakaki (Kaduna State); Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige (Sokoto State); and Sharon Tanko Ishaya (Kebbi State).

They also include Salim Olasupo Ibrahim (Ogun State); Yilwa Hauwa Joseph (Gombe State); Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy (Rivers State); Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi (Kogi State); Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa (Benue State); Amina Aliyu Mohammad (Katsina State); Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi (Kwara State); Hauwa Buhari (Federal Capital Territory); and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim (Borno State).

The others are Hussaini Dadan-Garba (Bauchi State); Ibrahim Ahmad Kala (Gombe State); Mashkur Salisu (Zamfara State); Onah Chigozie Sergius (Enugu State); Egbe Raphael Joshua (Bayelsa State); Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. (Oyo State); Ekerete Udofot Akpan (Akwa Ibom State); and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam (Ebonyi State).

Also, a valedictory court session will be held on Tuesday, October 10, in honour of the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court at 10 am.

As customary, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will preside over the session, which will, among other things, feature a presentation of tributes by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, in honour of the departed jurist.

Justice Nweze died on Saturday, July 29, in Abuja at the age of 64 years after a brief illness.