CJN Laments Steady Rise In Political Cases

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has expressed concern over the significant volume of cases, particularly those of a political nature, that judges are tasked with handling daily.

Justice Ariwoola spoke on Wednesday during the swearing-in of recently appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The CJN also advocated a reduction in litigation and a greater emphasis on alternative dispute resolution methods which he argued would reduce the workload of justices and conserve valuable resources.

Families and friends of the nine newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal were in attendance at the Supreme Court, alongside heads of courts, the President of the Court of Appeal, members of the outer and inner Bar and other top government officials.

The chief justice advised the jurists to uphold their reputation and flee from temptations which might come with juicy gifts.

Following the practice direction of the Court of Appeal, which allows the appellate court 90 justices, the swearing-in of nine justices brings the number of judges from 71 to 80.