The Senate has commence the screening of three new ministerial nominees.

The nominees being screened today are Balarabe Abbas Lawal from Kaduna State, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Mr Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State.

Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State is the first candidate screened for the day.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate, seeking its confirmation of the three new ministerial nominees.