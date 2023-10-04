Senate To Investigate Incarceration Of Nigerians In Ethiopia

The Senate is set to investigate the incarceration of over 250 Nigerians in Ethiopia.

The Upper Chamber resolved to investigate this problem after the Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, drew the attention of his colleagues to the matter during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The Senate consequently directed its Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to work with the Federal Government to immediately constitute a committee to visit the Republic of Ethiopia and investigate what is happening to Nigerians in the country.

Contributing to the debate, a Federal Lawmaker Senator Abdul Ningi, said the Upper Chamber must investigate the matter to ascertain the true situation involving the incarcerated Nigerians in Ethiopia.