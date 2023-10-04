Vehicle Smuggling: Customs, FRSC Sign MoU For Data Sharing, Optimisation, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps have signed a memorandum of understanding for automated data sharing of vehicle registrations.

According to the federal organisations, the agreement is in an effort to reduce vehicle smuggling in the country.

The acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi; and the Corps Marshal Dauda Ali, on Tuesday, signed the MoU at the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja.

READ ALSO: CJN Swears In 23 New Federal High Court Judges

Other areas of collaboration include resource optimisation, road safety, revenue generation, and other essential aspects of vehicle documentation.

Adeniyi believes the collaboration will foster unity between the two agencies and help prevent revenue leakages.