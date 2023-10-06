Inspector, Two Security Guards Shot In Ogun Hotel Robbery

A police inspector and two security guards have been shot by suspected armed robbers in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The victims were shot on Friday during a robbery operation in a hotel as police operatives engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

The injured policeman and the guards were rescued at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, saying the Sagamu Area command received a distress call at about 1 a.m., that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.

“At about 0100hrs a distress call was received by Acpol Sagamu that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu. Based on the report a combined team of Policemen were mobilized to the scene,” she said.

Odutola said that immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened sporadic firing while the policemen engaged the hoodlums. Two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

Items recovered from the robbers included two locally made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 Android Phones, one Java phone, a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja among items.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, ordered an immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects who escaped with bullet wounds.