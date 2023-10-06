Narges Mohammadi’s Nobel Peace Prize ‘Historic Moment For Iran’s Fight For Freedom’

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi is a “historic and profound moment for Iran’s fight for freedom,” her family said, while regretting she could not share this “extraordinary moment”.

Her family said on her official Instagram page, which they maintain while she is behind bars, that the honour belongs to all Iranians, “especially the courageous women and girls of Iran who have captivated the world with their bravery in fighting for freedom and equality”.