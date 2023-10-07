Channels TV Bags Two Awards In Rivers

More feathers have been added to the already feather-laden cap of Channels Television, as it won two awards at the just concluded Start-Up South Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Start-Up South is an advocacy organisation, comprising a community of founders and young CEOs who are attempting to build high-scale ventures in the South-South and the South-Eastern part of the country.

The multiple award-winning broadcaster won the award as the best National Television in the coverage of Start-ups.

Its programme, The Beam, also won the award as the Best Show on Start-up and Technology on National Television.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The award held on Friday came after the eighth edition of the Start-up South Conference, a two-day intensive discussion on business development and growth in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The organisation aims to grow a home-based system that can finance start-ups more along the lines of those easily found in cities like Lagos State.

The Convener, Start-Up South Conference, Uche Aniche, said over 70 sessions were held in the past 48 hours, and this moment is to recognize the best among equals for their contributions to the Start-up ethos.

READ ALSO: NEMA Raises Alarm Over Imminent Floods

Channels Television won in two of the 23 categories.

Both Awards were received on behalf of the company by its Team Lead, Port Harcourt Station, Joshua Ogbologugo.

The awards are a further testament to Channels Television’s unwavering vision to blaze the trail in broadcasting.