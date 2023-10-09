Hamas Threatens To Kill Israel Hostages Over Gaza Strikes

The group said they have been acting in accordance with Islamic instructions by keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, blaming the intended move on Israel's stepped-up bombing and killing of civilians inside their homes in air strikes without warning them.

By Channels Television
Updated October 9, 2023
A Palestinian man waves a Hamas flag as mourners carry the body of Palestinian protester Muhammed Jawad Zughayer, 21, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces the previous night in Hebron, during his funeral in the southern West Bank city on October 9, 2023.
Palestinian militant group Hamas threatened Monday to kill hostages if the Israeli army carried out air strikes without prior warning targeting residents of the Gaza Strip.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement.

“The enemy doesn’t understand the language of humanity and ethics, so we’ll address them in the language that they understand.”

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip over the past three days after Hamas militants surged into southern Israeli towns in a surprise attack that has left hundreds killed.

Militants, who sprayed bullets under the cover of thousands of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, fled back to the enclave with about 100 hostages.

An Israeli military spokesman said on Monday that details of about 30 hostages have been given to their families.

