Tanker On Fire At Iganmu Bridge, Lagos 

A tanker has exploded at the Lagos Quadrapont Bridge better known as Iganmu Bridge.

“A tanker has gone up in flames just before Iganmu bridge from Sifax. LASTMA has already alerted the @LagosRescue. Our officers at the scene are doing their best to handle the situation,” the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) tweeted late Thursday.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed the development and wrote on X: Fire Alert!…in a related development, a tanker Fire is being combatted at the Lagos Quadrapont Bridge, by National Arts Theater, Iganmu as Sari Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews combine efforts to tame the raging fire”.

Operatives of the agency, are, however, on the ground to combat the raging inferno.

The incident came hours after a fuel-laden tanker fell on the Otedola Bridge, Berger area of Lagos State. While no casualties were reported, residents were seen scooping the content not minding the risks associated.

But emergency workers were able to manage the situation.