Again, Bandits Abduct Two Zamfara Varsity Students

Armed bandits on Saturday evening again abducted two students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

The two students, according to an eyewitness account, were male and female, who were abducted in their off campus hostel around 9pm on Saturday in the Sabon Garin Damba area of Gusau, the state capital

Residents said the bandits invaded the community a few minutes after 8pm and shot sporadically in other to scare residents.

Several gunshots were fired by security personnel who tried to repel the aggressors but the bandits took away two students.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity for security reasons told Channels Television that combined security forces of police and soldiers are currently on trail of the bandits.

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, was not successful as he did not take calls put across to his line.