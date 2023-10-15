Lagos Vows To Prosecute Night Club Staff For Assaulting LASEPA Officials 

The Lagos State Government has vowed to prosecute employees of a night club in the Lekki area of the state for assaulting officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

In a viral video, staff of the club were seen attacking officials of the agency who were on assignment.

But hours after the development, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs Kunle Adeshina said the business has now been sealed and those involved would be prosecuted.

“The premises of 10 POT Night Club at 2A Admiralty Way Lekki 1 have been resealed by the State Environmental Protection Agency following the break of the seal earlier placed on the premises,” he wrote on his X account on Sunday.

“This is just as the State Task Force on Environmental Offences officers took the 11 arrested employees who also assaulted LASEPA officials into custody pending arraignment before a competent court of law,” the statement added.

In a related development, LASEPA said it has sealed a hotel in the Victoria Island area of the state as part of its move to “combat noise pollution”.

“Today, Sunday, 15th October 2023, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has taken action by locking the New View Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. This move is part of the agency’s continuous endeavors to combat noise pollution and address environmental infractions,” LASEPA tweeted.