PDP National Officer Alhassan Resigns, Dumps Party In Kaduna

A national member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Kaduna State, Honourable Magaji Alhassan has resigned from his position and also withdrawn his membership of the party.

He announced his resignation through a letter addressed to the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, dated October 5th, 2023.

Similarly, Alhassan also announced his withdrawal from the PDP through another letter he wrote to the party’s acting chairman of Kwabai B ward in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, dated October 7th, 2023.

He did not state the reason for his resignation from the PDP. Alhassan, however, returned his membership card which he attached to the letter handed over to the ward chairman.

The opposition party has witnessed the resignation of members to the ruling APC in the north-western state.

On October 10, 19 councillors and their supporters from the 23 LGAs in Kaduna dumped the PDP for the APC.

Announcing their resignation from the PDP at a press conference in the state capital, they said they joined the APC due to the type of purposeful leadership that has been provided by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, in piloting the affairs of Kaduna State since his assumption of office.

The councillor representing Yelwa ward in Chikun Local Government Area, Ishaku Duchi, who led the other decampees to the APC campaign office, also appealed to the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Isah Ashiru, to withdraw his suit challenging the election of Governor Sani at the appeal court, and instead work with the governor to move Kaduna State forward.