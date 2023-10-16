Tinubu’s Administration Moves FEC Meeting From Wednesday To Monday

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has moved the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting from Wednesday to Monday.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents shortly after the FEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu has only held two FEC meetings since inaugurating his cabinet in August.

The second FEC meeting held on Monday also witnessed the swearing in of three additional ministers who were recently screened by the National Assembly.

The Minister of Information noted that FEC meeting may not hold regularly especially if there is nothing very pressing to be discussed.

Under the administration of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, FEC meetings were held on Wednesdays.