Tinubu Dissolves NAHCON Board, Appoints New CEO

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), appointing a new Chief Executive Officer for the agency.

This was announced in a Tuesday statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The appointment of Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the commission’s Chairman is for a term of four years in the first instance, he said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Aliyu As ICPC Chairman

“The President has directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on three-months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024,” the statement read.

“The new Chairman / CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2024.”

Tinubu charged the new NAHCON leadership to serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an.