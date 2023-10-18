Police Vow Probe As Man Fires AK-47 Shots To Celebrate Ladipo Market Reopening

The Nigeria Police Force says it will probe a man seen in viral videos celebrating the reopening of popular Ladipo Market in Lagos State with AK-47 shots.

Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Tuesday in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

This has been sent to the Lagos state command for necessary action. We will identify the man with AK47 and do the needful. Thanks. https://t.co/eGUXtaM9i1 — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) October 17, 2023 Advertisement

The Lagos State Government had in September 2023 shut four markets including the Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state

The market famous as one of the hubs for motor vehicle spare parts in the state was shut for serial infractions including unhygienic disposal and management of waste by traders.

It was, however, reopened this week by the authorities in the state including the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Following the reopening of the market, jubilant traders trooped in in celebratory mood. One of those captured in viral videos celebrating the reopening of the market was a mid-aged man wielding an AK-47 rifle which he shot upwards in the air amid the excited cheers of his colleagues.

Reacting to the video on X, Force spokesman (Adejobi) said, “This has been sent to the Lagos state command for necessary action. We will identify the man with AK47 and do the needful. Thanks.”