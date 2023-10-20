Tinubu Appoints Adewale Adeniyi As Customs CG

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

READ ALSO: Over 15 Protesters Languish In Lagos Prison Three Years After #EndSARS – Amnesty

He said Adeniyi’s confirmation took effect on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

“His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service,” the statement read.

“The appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR). The President tasks him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.”

Taking over from former CG, Hameed Alli in June, the new Customs boss had been in acting capacity.