Two unidentified young men have been shot dead in what is suspected to be a cult killing at the University of Benin, Edo State.

Eyewitnesses who spoke behind camera say the incident took place at about 5pm on Friday.

When Channels Television visited the Ugbowo campus of the University of Benin, vehicles were confined to using only the entry gate for coming in and going out of the campus.

All efforts to speak with the school authority through the UNIBEN Public Relations Officer have proved abortive.

The university security outfit did not grant our reporters access to the school, neither did they speak concerning the suspected cult killings.

When contacted for comments, the student union president declined to make any public statement.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State said they are not aware of such incident. He, however, said he will get back to our reporters once the need arises.