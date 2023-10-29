German Chancellor Rues Coups In Africa, Hopes It Does Not Become A Trend

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is lamenting the incessant coups in Africa but hopes it does not become a trend.

He made the comment on Sunday after a closed session with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Omar Touray at the bloc’s headquarters in Abuja.

In recent times, there have been coups on the continent with the German leader saying the trend should be halted.

According to him, his visit is in the light of strengthening ties and cooperation with Nigeria. He assured of Germany’s continued support for the development of infrastructure in both countries.

He also frowned at the ongoing attacks in Israel and wants the restriction on Israel lifted in order to provide humanitarian aid to victims.

The German leader also called for the release of hostages kept by Hamas and stated that his country would provide all necessary support to Israel to defend its country.

On his part, ECOWAS President Touray says the pledge of 81 million euros by the German government for energy transmission, and social development, amongst others for the region has yielded profit.

He further stated that the challenges in the region such as insecurity, social development, and how to strengthen ties to tackle them took the lead in their conversation.

Also, he disclosed that on the 17th of November 2023, ECOWAS will inaugurate an independent power plant in Cotonou, Benin Republic. He says it will enable Africans to trade electricity supply in a formalised manner and purchase power at cheaper sources.

But he lamented that inter-community trade remains very low and the infrastructural gap widening. He says discussions are in top gear to reverse the trend.