FULL LIST: 2023 Ballon d’Or Award Winners 

The 2023 edition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award was held in Paris on Monday with Argentine star Lionel Messi winning the men’s prize for a record-extending 8th time.
Messi beat Norway’s Erling Haaland who plays for Manchester City to win the prize in France.
The 36-year-old succeeds Karim Benzema as the winner of the prize awarded for his performances last season when he inspired Argentina to glory at the World Cup.
Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Ballon d’Or at the ceremony.
Aside from the duo, there were other winners at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards in France as seen below:
Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez
Gerd Müller Award: Erling Haaland
Kopa Trophy For Best Young Player: Jude Bellingham
Socrates Award: Vinicius Junior
2023 Men Club of the Year: Manchester City
2023 Women Club of the Year: FC Barcelona Femeni
