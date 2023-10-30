FULL LIST: 2023 Ballon d’Or Award Winners 

The 36-year-old succeeds Karim Benzema as the winner of the prize awarded for his performances last season when he inspired Argentina to glory at the World Cup.

Updated October 30, 2023
Inter Miami CF’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi holds his trophy on stage as he receives his 8th Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

The 2023 edition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award was held in Paris on Monday with Argentine star Lionel Messi winning the men’s prize for a record-extending 8th time. 

Messi beat Norway’s Erling Haaland who plays for Manchester City to win the prize in France.

Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Ballon d’Or at the ceremony.

Aside from the duo, there were other winners at the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards in France as seen below:

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Gerd Müller Award: Erling Haaland

Kopa Trophy For Best Young Player: Jude Bellingham

Socrates Award: Vinicius Junior

2023 Men Club of the Year: Manchester City

2023 Women Club of the Year: FC Barcelona Femeni

