Lagos Govt Secures Partnership For Construction Of Fourth Mainland Bridge, Other Projects

The Lagos State Government has secured a partnership for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge and other infrastructural projects in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank on behalf of the state government at the Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 in Guyana, South America.

Other key projects include the Omu Creek Project and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday in his X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that his administration is committed to creating a better future for the state.

“It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos,” he said.

“This investment will power our long-term infrastructure projects, demonstrating confidence from international and local partners in our growing economy.

“As we move forward, this investment will help us realize key projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Omu Creek Project, and the 2nd Phase of the LRMT Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. We’re committed to creating a better future for Lagos and its people.

“Our vision for Lagos is becoming a reality with the Lekki-Epe International Airport and the Lagos Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe. These projects will further boost our economy and serve generations to come.”

See photos from the signing below: