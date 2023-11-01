Impeachment Plot: PDP Govs To Meet With Wike Today 

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today (Wednesday) meet with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the political situation in his home state as the plot thickens to impeach Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, made this known in a statement following the meeting of the Forum on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, will lead about 10 other governors in the party to the FCT minister’s office for talks.

The meeting is scheduled for 10.45 am.

“Following the decision reached at the PDP Governors Forum meeting on Tuesday, 31st October, to visit the FCT Minister, for reconciliation and mediation purposes, the Chairman of the Forum H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, hereby requests member Governors to converge at his residence, No 1 Miriam Aloma Muktar Street, Asokoro, opposite Rivers State Governors Lodge at 10.45 am to accompany him for the visit,” the statement read.

The Forum had met on Tuesday and urged the political gladiators in the oil-rich South-South state sheathe their swords to pave the way an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Those in attendance were: Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Governor Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) and Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai (Enugu).

At the meeting, the PDP governors welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu who met with Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon to resolve the crisis.

The meeting of the President with the two politicians who are PDP followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.

The Assembly Complex was turned to a confusion theatre after fire gutted a section on Sunday night and the attendant drama that occurred on Monday morning with the removal of principal officers in the Assembly as gunshots rent the air.

Fubara had stormed the Complex on Monday to see the level of the damage and alleged that he was shot at by the police, an allegation the police said was being probed.

Meanwhile, some leaders in Rivers also met with the FCT minister on Tuesday in the issue. Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has called on all actors in the disagreement in the state to sheathe their swords and allow for peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis.