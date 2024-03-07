Wike Says Abuja Rail Project 95% Complete

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hinted that the Abuja light rail project is near 95% completion, saying that the project will be inaugurated in May by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

Leenknegt had raised concern over an alternative mode of transportation for FCT residents.

The minister also reiterated that his administration is working out a permanent solution to end open grazing in the nation’s capital.

Wike explained that the situation requires patience in handling because the cattle rearers in question are indigenes of the FCT.