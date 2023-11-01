Leaders Not Thinking Sacrifice But Survival – Sam Adeyemi

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has identified lack of sacrifice by Nigerian leaders as one of the major reasons for slow development in the country.

Adeyemi, who is also a strategic leadership consultant, spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

“What drives people in leadership now is money,” he said, adding that rather than making sacrifices for the country, leaders look for how to make money and thereby stunt the nation’s development.

“Nigerians are not foolish, the instinct for survival is the strongest, the people you are asking to collaborate, the only collaboration that makes sense to them is how they make more money. All the contracts going out of the MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies), even the oversight functions for the National Assembly, it is money driving it.

“That is why vision is very important as a leader. You got to sell that idea, transfer that idea to people’s heart about where we are going and how we will get there and it’s that where we are going to that will give motivation to people to sacrifice.

“The people in leadership need to make sacrifices now for that collaboration to happen but I promise you most people in leadership now are not thinking sacrifice, they are thinking survival,” Adeyemi explained.

He harped on the need for leaders to map out a long term plan for development which would be embraced by their followers, even as he emphasised that nobody can change Nigeria in four or eight years.

According to him, most Nigerians wants development and that is why the people and the leaders need to develop the country to be like those nations Nigerians are migrating to.

The leadership consultant said that there must be a discussion among Nigerians about where they want Nigeria to be, adding that it must start with dusting the report of the 2014 National Conference and carrying out some of the recommendations in it.