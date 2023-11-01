Senate Approves Chira’s Appointment As Auditor General

The Senate has approved the appointment of the nomination of Shaakaa Chira from Taraba State as Auditor General for the Federation.

Chira’s approval came shortly after he was screened by the Upper Chamber on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu, on October 20, approved the appointment of Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The Senate also approved the appointment of seven of the nominees of President Tinubu as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs). They are Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mister Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barrister Oluwatoyin Babalola – Ekiti; Mister Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq- Niger.

The remaining three nominees were not present for screening.

However, on Monday a group,Worried Nigerian Citizens, opposed the appointment of Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation.

The group raised concerns about his qualifications and experience.