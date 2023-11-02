Oyebanji Moves Against Marketers Hoarding Fuel, Directs Task Force To Handle Violators

The Governor of Ekiti State Biodun Oyebanji has warned that any filling station that hoards fuel to create artificial scarcity and price hike in the state will be sanctioned.

This is coming on the heels of some queue and panic buying gradually building up in the state.

Oyebanji in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode on Thursday condemned the undue creation of hardship for citizens, describing the act as insensitive and unethical.

“Any filling station found hoarding fuel will face appropriate sanctions, including payment of heavy fine or sealing of the business premises,” Oyebanji warned.

He has also instructed the state task force on petroleum to immediately swing into action to bring violators to order.

“Consequently, the Governor has directed the State Task Force on Petroleum Product to ensure every filling station that has fuel sell to the public at recommended pump price,” he added.