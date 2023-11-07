Tinubu Appoints Mukhtar Presidential Healthcare Initiative Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdu Mukhtar to serve as the National Coordinator of the Presidential ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’ Initiative.

In a statement on Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said with the appointment of Mukhtar, the President “seeks to unlock billions of dollars of new investment into the nation’s healthcare-delivery system”.

Mukhtar will now head the initiative domiciled under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Through “cross-ministerial collaboration” Mukhtar is expected to restructure the ecosystem of Health Product manufacturing, Health Logistics services, Health Technology services, Health Retail services (e-Commerce), Health Provider facilitation, and Health Payor reform (Third Party Administrators & Insurers).

“Dr. Mukhtar comes to the task as the immediate past Director of Industry & Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AfDB),” the statement partly read.

“Prior to joining the AfDB, Dr. Mukhtar served as the Group Chief Strategy Officer of the Dangote Group of Industries, where he played a key role in the conglomerate’s expansion of its cement production footprint into fourteen African countries, in addition to important joint ventures in the power, oil & gas, and agriculture sectors. This followed a four-year tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCTA’s Abuja Investment Company Limited from 2007 to 2011.

“Dr. Mukhtar holds a Doctorate in Biotechnology from Boston University (USA); a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School (USA); a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a Medical Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.”