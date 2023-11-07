Yahaya Bello Wants To Force Successor On Kogi People – Ajaka

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) of the November 11, 2023 election in the Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, says Governor Yahaya Bello wants to do force a successor on the people of the North Central state.

“He (Bello) wants to force a successor on the people of Kogi State,” Ajaka alleged on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

The SDP candidate also alleged threat to his life in Ayangba in the Dekina Local Government Area of the state early Tuesday.

“They thought I was there; their target was to get me assassinated,” Ajaka alleged. “They came between 3am and 4am and started shooting.”

Ajaka said the people of the state want change, adding that “it is not for me to disclose my winning formula. 11/11 shall tell. If Yahaya Bello and his people know they are strong, they should stop attacking the people of Kogi State”.

Some of the top contenders in the November 11, 2023 poll in Kogi include SDP’s Ajaka; Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (APC); Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Bello.