Snoop Dogg Says He Is Quitting Smoking

American rapper, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, popularly known as Snoop Dogg, on Thursday announced his decision to quit smoking.

He took to his Instagram page to announce the major change to his lifestyle.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. please respect my privacy at this time,” he said.

“I’m giving up smoking,” he added in a simple yet impactful caption that read. The announcement has left fans and the entire music industry in awe. The legendary rapper and actor is known for his style and unabashed love for cannabis, this decision marks a significant shift in his lifestyle.

The Instagram post has generated an outpouring of support and curiosity from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

While many are trying to understand the motivation behind this unexpected choice, social media is buzzing with discussions about the impact this decision may have on Snoop Dogg’s iconic image.

Snoop Dogg’s global fame dates back to the early 1990s, when his debut solo album “Doggystyle,” produced by Dr. Dre, debuted in the top spot of the hit albums chart.

He’s sold millions of albums worldwide, with myriad hits including “Gin & Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Today Snoop has a number of business ties to the cannabis industry.

He is also was known to employ a professional blunt roller.