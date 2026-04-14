Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Is A Scam — Aregbesola

Former Minister of Interior and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has described President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda as a scam, urging him to resign over worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

Aregbesola made the remarks while addressing delegates at the ADC National Convention in Abuja, where he delivered a scathing assessment of the current administration.

“Distinguished delegates and our rival leaders, four years ago, this government promised Nigerians renewed hope for a better future. Now, three years into its four-year term, it still holds promise and offers renewed hope. When exactly will this hope come into fruition? The answer is simple. It is a scam. The answer is what? A scam! If allowed, this regime will continue shouting renewed hope to eternity. We have the duty to stop scammers from retaining power,” he said.

The former Osun State governor argued that the administration has failed to meet key promises, particularly in the areas of electricity supply, the economy and general welfare.

“The administration told Nigerians that if it does not solve the power problem by providing a constant power supply, they should not be voted for a second time. Today, power supply is far worse, with some parts of the country receiving an average of two hours daily, and some other parts of the country also receiving an average of two hours daily. And some have been in darkness for stretches of weeks and months.

“Ordinarily, having made such a promise and fared woefully, an honest president should simply step down and not seek re-election. Rather, what we are witnessing is the most desperate attempt by a candidate in Nigerian electoral history to retain power at all costs, even if it means bringing down the entire democratic system,” Aregbesola said.

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He also criticised the government’s handling of the economy, disputing claims of improvement and pointing to the depreciation of the naira and rising fuel prices.

“We proclaim our existence because our country is worth the necessary sacrifices. We cannot allow khaki-socracy in Nigeria. The government claims that the recent reduction in exchange rates demonstrates its mastery of the economy. This is false. In truth, the exchange rate, which was about 700 naira to the dollar at the open market, not the official rate, when this government assumed office in 2023, is now about N1,400. This amounts to a 1,400 per cent devaluation in an import-dependent economy. This is terribly devastating. The cost of a litre of fuel before this administration was between 185 and 238 naira. Depending on the part of the country you are in, now it is about 1,400 per litre and still rising.”

Aregbesola expressed concern that rising transport costs have made it difficult for many Nigerians to commute to work, further worsening living conditions.

He also condemned ongoing insecurity across the country, blaming the administration for what he described as a lack of empathy and failure to protect lives.

The former governor further criticised developments in the education sector and broader economy, claiming that the number of out-of-school children has increased from 18.3 million to nearly 20 million, while more Nigerians have been pushed into extreme poverty.

In a broader political message, Aregbesola positioned the ADC as an alternative platform, calling on Nigerians to rally behind the party.

“We are here because the ADC is on a rescue mission to reclaim the country from the strangulating grasp of the ruling party. The APC is a party which has foisted on the country an electoral law that stinks of forgery, and making false claims in electoral documents is no longer valid; in other words, the ruling party is criminalising criminality.

“The ADC derives its existence from the aspirations and the values of the Nigerian people, who are tired of the deceit and colossal mismanagement to which this country is being subjugated. We owe our existence to the Nigerian Constitution. We declare that freedom of association, including that to form or belong to any political party, is guaranteed and is a fundamental right.”

He added, “Once again, distinguished delegates, the country is drifting, and we cannot allow this continued drift into hopelessness. This is why, as I pointed out earlier, the ADC is on a rescue mission.

“On this, there is no time to spare. We call on all conscientious citizens to join us, because a fence-sitter in movements like this that require decisiveness is either a traitor or a collaborator with those who seek to destroy our country.”