Bandits Kill At Least 10 In Taraba

At least 10 residents of the Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State have been confirmed killed by suspected bandits.

The incident took place in separate locations in the said areas on Friday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident in a press statement.

According to him, the suspected bandits invaded Nyicwu village via Yangtu Special Development Area, Takum axis, shooting sporadically and in the process killed ten persons who were on their way to their respective farms.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Taraba State, Joseph Eribo, ordered the deployment of police operatives to the area in collaboration with the military officers.

He added that investigation has been launched to trace the bandits’ location for arrest and prosecution.