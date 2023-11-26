Troops Rescue Six Kidnap Victims In Kebbi Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes have rescued six hostages abducted by bandits in a forest in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The all-male hostages were rescued in good condition on Friday and had been reunited with their families.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Media and Publicity, Malam Yahaya Sarki.

READ ALSO: One Rescued As Building Under Construction Collapses In Abuja

“The victims have been reported missing, I mean kidnapped for some time now. Security operatives in the area comprising the army and the local vigilante were alerted and they swung into action inside the Shanga bush, luckily the victims were rescued by the security operatives,” he said.

He also commended the gallant efforts of the troops, reiterating the unwavering commitment of Kauran Gwandu’s led administration toward supporting the security agencies in the state.

The government official noted that marching orders have been given to all security personnel to deal decisively with any threat to the lives and properties of people in the State.

Kebbi is one of the states in the North-West that is affected by banditry. Others are Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina.

Despite efforts by security agencies as well as the respective state governments, the bandits have continued to wreak havoc in the region.