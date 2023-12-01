Five Rooms Destroyed As Fire Guts Ikeja Duplex

Fire engulfed a duplex at 3 Michael Ogun Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, destroying five rooms in the building.

According to a statement by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the fire incident happened around 4:11 am.

She said the incident occurred on the upper floor of a duplex building used as a residence.

Adeseye, however, said the fire which originated from one of the rooms, was successfully confined to the upper floor and was subsequently extinguished.

“The fire impacted five rooms on the upper floor of the duplex building, along with the household contents. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“An ongoing investigation is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties,” the statement noted

The Lagos Fire Service Director added that the collaborative response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigerian Police underscores a steadfast commitment to public safety.

She said that in light of this incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service emphasized the importance for residents to maintain vigilance and prioritize fire safety measures within their homes, adding that continuous updates on the ongoing investigation will be disseminated as new information becomes available.