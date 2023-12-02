Zamfara Govt Owes Retirees N13.6bn From 2015 – Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, says the state has had over 13.6 billion naira liabilities in gratuities and pension allowances to be settled for retirees from 2015 to date.

The governor disclosed this during the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries of Nigeria, Zamfara State Chapter, in Gusau, the state capital.

He promised to start the payment of the outstanding gratuities and pension allowances to improve the welfare of the retired civil servants in the state.

According to Governor Lawal, on assumption of office, his administration introduced far-reaching measures to reduce the cost of governance by trimming the number of ministries and commissioners to eighteen.

He disclosed that he constituted a committee with the mandate to conduct a staff verification of all the ministries to ascertain the exact number for improved welfare and maximum productivity.