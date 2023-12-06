Shettima Reschedules Kaduna Visit

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has rescheduled his visit to Kaduna State.

Shettima was supposed to visit the affected communities on Wednesday but decided to move his visit to Thursday.

This was disclosed in a terse statement by the Kaduna State Government, three days after the deadly airstrike that killed over 85 persons and injured several others in the North-Western state.

No reason was given for the postponement of the visit by the No. 2 citizen.

Sunday’s tragic incident has received condemnation from local and international watchdogs, all calling for investigations and a standardised review of procedural activities

The Army has since taken responsibility for the accident with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa during his visit apologising to the community over the matter, and promising to halt a repeat of such an incident.

Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle was in the company of the CDS.

Receiving the CDS and minister at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, the Deputy Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Shuaibu Musa, said 71 persons were brought to the hospital but one died last night.

“So, we have a total of 71 patients that were brought in. Of these 71, one died last night. So, we had “Most of them, we have stabilized, those that needed blood, we transfused. For those that needed surgery, emergency surgery, we did carry out the emergency surgeries and many of them are now stable and we are about to start discharging some of them that are even stable.

“Some of them with minor degrees of injuries may be discharged to the community.”