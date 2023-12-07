Zamfara Govt Recovers 50 ‘Stolen’ Vehicles

The Zamfara State Government says it has recovered about 50 operational vehicles allegedly taken away by the immediate past governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in Gusau, Sani Sambo, a spokesperson for Governor Dauda Lawal said the action followed the judgement by a Federal High Court in Sokoto last Friday.

He said due process was carefully followed to recover the vehicles from the Gusau and Maradun residences of the former governor who earlier denied having possession of any government property when he was leaving office as governor.

Sambo stated that the Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration is doing everything possible to bring about the desired development in the state but not to witch hunt or project anyone in a bad light.

When Lawal took over power as governor of Zamfara on May 29, 2023, the controversy about stolen operational vehicles at the Government House Gusau and siphoning of public funds set in, and security agencies raided the two residences of Matawalle in Gusau and Maradun local governments where some vehicles were recovered.

The former governor quickly secured a court order restraining the state government from such action, pending the determination of the court’s decision on the matter.

According to the state government, the court in Sokoto dismissed the former governor’s suit against it.