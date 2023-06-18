Seized Vehicles Returned To Court Premises – Zamfara Police

The Zamfara Police Command has said it had returned all vehicles it seized from the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle to the court.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yazid Abubakar, said the vehicles were returned in compliance with the order of the Federal High Court in Gusau.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Storm Matawalle’s Residence, Impound Vehicles

“Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle,” the police spokesman said.

“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau, as I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody.”

On June 15, Justice Aliyu Bappa of the Federal High Court Gusau ordered all security agencies involved in removing the vehicles from Matawalle’s private homes in Gusau and Maradun to return them within 48 hours.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents in the suit filed by Matawalle from taking any further action in connection with the matter.

The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC)

Channels Television visited the Federal High Court on Sunday morning to confirm the claim and gathered that only 29 vehicles are currently at the premises of the Court as of the time of filing this report

Sources however said other vehicles are still at the Police Mobile base in Maradun and are expected to arrive in Gusau later on Sunday or Monday morning.

However, the ex-governor’s camp is yet to confirm if the vehicles have been returned, of the time of filing this report.

The Zamfara State Government had earlier said more than 40 vehicles including three Bulletproof vehicles and eight SUVs were recovered from the two houses of the former governor.