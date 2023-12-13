Bandits Attack LG Headquarters In Zamfara, Abduct 10

No fewer than 10 persons have been abducted by armed bandits in an attack on Zurmi town, the Headquarters of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The bandits invaded Zurmi town on Tuesday evening and shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed to the town engaged the terrorists in a heavy gun duel which lasted several hours.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Zurmi, told Channels Television that 10 persons were abducted during the attack including a nursing mother and her new born baby.

“The terrorists in their large numbers entered the town around 5:30pm from different points and started shooting at residents. The military actually tried their best to repel the attack. One soldier was injured during the shootout,” Zurmi said.

He added that “up till now about 10 persons are missing which we believed to have been kidnapped, including a nursing mother who just gave birth about a week ago.”

Police authorities in the state were yet to comment on the latest attack as of the time of filing this report.