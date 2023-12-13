We’ve Informed INEC Of 25 Vacant Seats In Rivers Assembly – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it has “formally” informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the 25 vacant seats in the Rivers House of Assembly.

27 lawmakers said to be loyal to the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, dumped the party on Monday for the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, two of the lawmakers were said to have returned to the PDP.

A day after, the PDP asked Edison Ehie, speaker of the Rivers assembly, to declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant immediately.

The party National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement asked the electoral body to conduct elections in the affected constituencies.

The party premised its demand on section 109 (1) of the constitution which provides grounds upon which a lawmaker can lose his seat in the parliament.

It said after its meeting on Wednesday, the affairs in Rivers were “thoroughly reviewed” and some resolutions were reached.

“That the Party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action,” the statement reads.

“That the Party officially demand that INEC should within the Constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

According to the PDP, “every step necessary available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever”.