Egbin Station Shut, Power Generation Reduces By 676MW 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the Egbin Power generating station located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State was shut down on Monday to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to maintain linking gas pipeline supplying gas to the station.

In a statement, TCN said the station, which contributes more than 16% of the total electricity generated in the national grid, would be shut down for three days, effective Monday.

“This means a reduction of 676MW (megawatts) of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies load centres nationwide for the period,” the statement partly read.

Many areas in Lagos have subsequently been thrown into blackout as a result of the development.