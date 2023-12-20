[VIDEO] Fake Products: Some Nigerians Bent On Making Quick Money – DG NAFDAC

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye, has lamented the alarming rate at which some Nigerians are willing to go to make quick money at the detriment of the health of its citizens,

Her claim is coming off a bust on fake wine factories in Abia State by the agency a few days ago

The raid also led to the shutting down of the markets

“It is sad that some people are bent on making quick money at the detriment of our citizens,” Mrs Adeyeye said on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily when quizzed on the efforts the regulatory body was taking to combat the menace of fake products in the country.

“NAFDAC works that is why we are digging up all the dirt and trying to get rid of them.”

“We do market surveillance routinely, meaning we go to the market and make sure the products that are registered are the products on the shelf .”