JUST IN: Senate Gives Police 24 Hours To Compel Appearance Of CAC Boss

The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police to compel appearance of the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours.

Invoking section 89, sub section 2, the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, during the budget Defence session on Wednesday, ordered the RG’s appearance over discrepancies detected in the revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The committee had earlier found the commission wanting during the MTEF/FP defence, but according to Senator Musa, the RG has shunned the committee’s summon for the third time, an act he described as disrespectful to the committee.

He stated, ‘You have your book keepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.”

The committee unanimously resolved that the Inspector General of Police compel his presence before the finance committee unfailingly on Thursday.