Truce Talks: Fubara Yet To Withdraw Case Against Rivers Assembly

Damian Okoro, the Counsel for Governor Siminalaye Fubara, is yet to withdraw a suit filed to restrain the Rivers State House of Assembly from impeaching his client.

At the Isiokpo Division of the Rivers State High Court, under the auspices of Justice Ben Whyte, when the case with suit number IHC/230/2023 between Fubara vs the Assembly was called on Wednesday, counsel for the Assembly, Ferdinand Orbih, said, “Arising from the resolution of the matter and as can be confirmed from media publications, I expect that the claimant ought to withdraw this case in line with the resolution”.

Responding, however, Okoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said his client was yet to instruct him to withdraw the matter stating that “all that is in the media space, I am yet to be briefed by my client to withdraw the case and as such can’t do that”.

After listening to the two lawyers, the presiding judge, Justice Ben Whyte adjourned the hearing to the 31st of January 2024 in order for Okoro to consult with his client and a report of settlement if any.