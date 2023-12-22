EFCC Re-Arrests Convicted Italian Over Contempt Of Court In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested a convicted Italian, Floriana De-Stefani, for failing to obey a court order upon her conviction by Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

This is according to a Friday statement by the EFCC.

“The judge had, on October 7, 2022, found De-Stefani guilty of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited, an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” the agency said.

“Delivering judgment, Justice Dada had sentenced the convict to three years in prison and also ordered the release of the property on 14 A&B Warring Road (formerly Bayo Kuku Road), Ikoyi, Lagos to Waterside Properties Limited within three weeks.

“De-Stefani was, however, re-arrested on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, for refusing to vacate the property ordered for release to the company by the court.

“Following her arrest on Tuesday, she was also issued a notice by the Commission to vacate the property within seven days or risk legal actions.”

