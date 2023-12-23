Shops Razed As Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Market

At least seven shops were razed on Saturday afternoon when a gas explosion rocked a mini-market in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The fire erupted in a market at 2nd Junction, Governor’s Road, Council Bus Stop in Ikotun.

“The incident was triggered by a gas cylinder leakage and subsequent explosion within one of the shops,” said Margaret Adeseye, a Director at the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Adeseye, in a statement, said the explosion “rapidly spreading to neighboring shops numbering seven, necessitating an immediate emergency response”.

She said multiple agencies responded to the emergency, and engaged in managing the situation.

“Preliminary investigations point to negligence during the refilling of a gas cylinder as the probable cause of the incident.

“Fortunately, there are no reported casualties,” the statement added.