Rivers Rally Not To Insult Tinubu, Youth Leader Apologises For Unguarded Utterances

The Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria which jointly organised the mass rally in support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday has clarified that the rally was not intended to insult President Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Council, Chijioke Ihunwo clarified at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the clarification is necessitated by their understanding that certain persons may take advantage of some of the comments made during the rally to blackmail the Rivers State Government into sponsoring a campaign against the President after he intervened in the political impasse in the state.

The youth leader explained that the rally was not sponsored or endorsed by the Rivers State Government, but was borne out of genuine love for Governor Fubara and the need to protect their votes as much as they would protect that of the President.

He assured President Tinubu of their support and pleaded for his forgiveness in case participants at the rally made unguarded utterances.

He said the youths of Rivers State are also confident that the President will defend democratic tenets in the state like he did while serving as the Governor of Lagos State and at other times in the history of the country.

Chijioke Ihunwo also assured that the National Youth Council of Nigeria which he leads, as well as other youths in the state are ready to support the decisions of Governor Fubara in finding a lasting peace in Rivers State.

He, however, urged politicians from the state to always consider the interest of the youths before taking any action.